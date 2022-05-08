$15.06 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) will report sales of $15.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.34 billion and the lowest is $14.55 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $60.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.81 billion to $61.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.67. 7,306,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,647. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

