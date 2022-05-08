$15.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) to report $15.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.54 billion and the lowest is $14.08 billion. Vale reported sales of $16.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year sales of $53.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.33 billion to $54.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.67 billion to $49.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vale.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,883,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,094,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.