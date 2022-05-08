15,620 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Baidu comprises about 1.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $2,312,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.76. 2,457,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.47.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

