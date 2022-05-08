$17.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $18.51 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $73.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.34 billion to $73.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

NYSE:C traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,912,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

