$180.22 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) to post sales of $180.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.53 million and the highest is $187.90 million. Janus International Group reported sales of $152.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $862.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.86 million to $864.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $937.57 million, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $948.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 800,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,972,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,835,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,667,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

