$19.15 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will report $19.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the highest is $19.20 million. Latch reported sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $87.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTCH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Imperial Capital downgraded Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,395. Latch has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $435.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Latch by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter valued at about $4,105,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Latch by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.