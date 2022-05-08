197 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,442,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after buying an additional 63,487 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $342.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $333.37 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

