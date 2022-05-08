1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4,068.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

