$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Camping World also posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,470. Camping World has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

