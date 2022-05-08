$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

