$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.66. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $247.47. 1,592,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,457. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average of $233.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

