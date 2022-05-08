$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $16.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFIB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of AFIB remained flat at $$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 447,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

