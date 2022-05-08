$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

APD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.82. 1,293,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.02. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

