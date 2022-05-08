200,000 Shares in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Acquired by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned 0.09% of TMC the metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Andrew Hall purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 2,855,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,730. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

