$208.19 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will post $208.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $224.91 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $117.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $798.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $869.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $908.35 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,553,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 100,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,366,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,778,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

