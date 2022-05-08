$212.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $212.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $205.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $894.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $992.10 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

KTOS traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

