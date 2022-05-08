22,650 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

