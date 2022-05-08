$270.92 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $270.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $249.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GoPro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GoPro by 12.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 261,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.