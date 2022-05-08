2,821 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 307,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.