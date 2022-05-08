2,848 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.68. 600,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,602. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

