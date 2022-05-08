$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,519 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

