$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $251.49. 562,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average of $278.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock valued at $987,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

