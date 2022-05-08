$31.35 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to announce $31.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.20 million. American Software posted sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 93,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. American Software has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $531.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 131,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 743.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 102.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 218,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.