$314.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $314.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

AHT stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 1,194,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,983. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

