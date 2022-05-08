$328.18 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will report $328.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.59 million. Spire reported sales of $327.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Spire by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 586,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,287. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.