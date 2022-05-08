3,600 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.19% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of FXC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.91. 28,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

