3,918 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after acquiring an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,794,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,817,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

