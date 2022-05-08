$401.04 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $401.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.88 million and the highest is $401.20 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $389.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of TAST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.64. 535,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

