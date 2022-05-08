4,290 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NNN opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

