4,436 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,568,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,862,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

