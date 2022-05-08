$445.88 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) to report sales of $445.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.90 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $446.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.09. 610,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 7.30. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,744,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.