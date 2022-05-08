$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to announce $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.36 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $271.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,633. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

