$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will report $5.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.58 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $24.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.18 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. 5,242,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,607. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

