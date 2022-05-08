$53.88 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) will post $53.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.90 million. Open Lending reported sales of $61.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $221.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $273.67 million, with estimates ranging from $257.76 million to $287.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 852,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

