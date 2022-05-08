549 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,750.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

