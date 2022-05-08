580 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 580 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amedisys by 60.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,439. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

