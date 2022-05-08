$69.47 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.90 million and the highest is $73.17 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $329.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $336.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $411.27 million, with estimates ranging from $396.80 million to $429.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beauty Health.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 2,838,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Beauty Health has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $30.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
