$69.47 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.90 million and the highest is $73.17 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $329.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $336.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $411.27 million, with estimates ranging from $396.80 million to $429.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 2,838,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Beauty Health has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

