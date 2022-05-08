690 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $183,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

MRK traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,892. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

