70,000 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. AECOM accounts for approximately 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in AECOM by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AECOM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,763,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

ACM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

