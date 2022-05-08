7,123 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 4,821,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,527. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.