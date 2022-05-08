7,123 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
