7,759 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.08. 1,672,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,213. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

