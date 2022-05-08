$782.38 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will announce $782.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $810.40 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $667.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $19.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.82. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $290.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

