$79.67 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) to report $79.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.10 billion and the highest is $80.05 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $71.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $320.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.03 billion to $323.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $346.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $341.91 billion to $354.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $499.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.29 and its 200-day moving average is $483.45. The company has a market capitalization of $468.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

