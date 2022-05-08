$8.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) to report $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.52. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $15.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $37.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.52 to $40.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $40.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.42 to $44.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,134.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.96. 2,375,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.40 and its 200 day moving average is $363.21. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

