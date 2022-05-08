$8.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to report $8.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $33.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,156,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,970. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,827.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,862 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

