$800.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will report $800.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.43 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,019,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.