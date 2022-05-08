$81.44 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $81.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.99 million and the highest is $82.50 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $329.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.91 million to $334.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $365.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $974.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

