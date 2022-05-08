8PAY Price Reaches $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $117,660.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,083,621% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00189620 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00557765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038730 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,537.19 or 2.01463295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

