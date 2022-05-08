$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30,100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. TheStreet raised Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. 103,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

